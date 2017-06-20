|
The 5 Drugmakers That Generate the Most Cash Right Now
6/20/2017 6:14:36 AM
It's no secret that many big pharma companies are highly profitable. In fact, the industry's gigantic profits have attracted plenty of negative attention from politicians and the press. For investors, though, stocks for businesses that are very profitable are a great thing.
Five big pharma stocks claim the highest net margins in the industry: Gilead Sciences, Amgen, Novartis, Biogen, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Here's how these drugmakers generate loads of money.
