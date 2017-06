The Undervalued SoCal Pharma Investors Haven't Thought Of

Acadia Pharmaceuticals: With its shares trading at 15.4 times the company's projected 2018 revenue, Acadia may not look like a particularly attractive value play.But there are some good reasons to think otherwise.First off, the company's first commercial product -- Nuplazid for Parkinson's disease psychosis -- is off to a blazing start. In the first quarter of this year, for instance, Acadia reported that Nuplazid sales jumped by a healthy 28% to $15.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. Most importantly, the company said that 90% of commercial lives are now covered, and its sales force has been expanding by leaps and bounds in an effort to keep the momentum headed in the right direction.