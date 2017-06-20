 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Should Investors Steer Clear Of Opioid Drug Stocks?



6/20/2017 6:10:29 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
More than 50,000 Americans died as a result of opioid overdoses last year. The opioid epidemic is taking a huge toll on families across the country. It's also placing a heavy burden on state and local governments that must bear the added costs of healthcare and law enforcement. And many of them are fighting back.

During the past year, more than 20 state and local governments have filed lawsuits against drugmakers and pharmaceutical distributors that they claim have fueled the opioid drug crisis in the U.S.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 