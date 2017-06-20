|
Should Investors Steer Clear Of Opioid Drug Stocks?
6/20/2017 6:10:29 AM
More than 50,000 Americans died as a result of opioid overdoses last year. The opioid epidemic is taking a huge toll on families across the country. It's also placing a heavy burden on state and local governments that must bear the added costs of healthcare and law enforcement. And many of them are fighting back.
During the past year, more than 20 state and local governments have filed lawsuits against drugmakers and pharmaceutical distributors that they claim have fueled the opioid drug crisis in the U.S.
