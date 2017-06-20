|
These Are the Best Selling Wearables So Far in 2017
6/20/2017 6:08:15 AM
We're about halfway through 2017 and it's already proven to be a pivotal year for the wearable technology market. The latest data from IDC shows that consumers are starting to move away from fitness trackers and bands and are buying more smartwatches, with differentiating features like a GPS. That's great news for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), but has been a bit of a blow to the former wearable tech leader Fitbit (NYSE:FIT).
comments powered by