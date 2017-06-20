 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

These Are the Best Selling Wearables So Far in 2017



6/20/2017 6:08:15 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
We're about halfway through 2017 and it's already proven to be a pivotal year for the wearable technology market. The latest data from IDC shows that consumers are starting to move away from fitness trackers and bands and are buying more smartwatches, with differentiating features like a GPS. That's great news for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), but has been a bit of a blow to the former wearable tech leader Fitbit (NYSE:FIT).

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 