|
VoxelCloud Automated Medical Image Analysis: Interview With Xiaowei Ding, CEO Of VoxelCloud
6/20/2017 6:05:00 AM
VoxelCloud, a startup based out of Los Angeles and with a presence in Suzhou and Shanghai, China, has developed a suite of artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies to assist doctors in interpreting medical images. The technology provides fully automated medical imaging analysis, and can be used with various imaging techniques, such as computed tomography or digital color imaging of the retina. At present, the system has been developed for use in diagnosing lung cancer, retinal diseases, and coronary heart disease.
comments powered by