Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Governor Launches $500 Million Initiative to Keep Massachusetts' Biotech World Booming
Tweet
6/20/2017 6:02:00 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Gov. Charlie Baker put an end to years of questions on Monday, announcing that the state will invest up to $500 million over five years in a popular life sciences initiative launched by his predecessor, Deval Patrick.
While details are still sparse, the announcement is likely to ease some anxiety among leaders in the local biotech industry, which remains a global hub of innovation despite renewed competition from other states and countries. It ends months of speculation about the future of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, a quasi-state agency that was tasked with implementing a 10-year, $1 billion spending initiative launched by Patrick in 2008.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Read at
US News
Read at
News Release
Read at
News Release
Read at
Boston Herald
Related News
Symcel
: Calorimetry-Based 3D Phenotype Assays: A Necessity For Drug Discovery And Personalized Medicine
An Unexpected Country Is Becoming A Biotech Powerhouse
How Boston Became 'The Best Place In The World' To Launch A Biotech Company
Aziyo Biologics
Banks Some Cash And Former
Osiris
(OSIR) Exec As Its New CEO
3 Biotechs That More Than Doubled Investors' Cash In 2017
Why
AbbVie
(ABBV) Is A '
Trump
Stock'
Warning: These Could be the Top 3 Most Overrated Biotech Stocks
Johnson & Johnson
(JNJ): The Bear Case From A Bull
Idorsia
- Reaching Out For More
Checkmate
Notches $27 Million and Taps Ex-
FORUM Pharma
Exec as COO
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Boston Business Journal
•
US News
•
News Release
•
News Release
•
Boston Herald
•
Biotech/Pharma - Finance
•
Diagnostics
•
Biotech/Pharma - Investor
•
Medical Devices
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Finance
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Investor