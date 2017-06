Governor Launches $500 Million Initiative to Keep Massachusetts' Biotech World Booming

Gov. Charlie Baker put an end to years of questions on Monday, announcing that the state will invest up to $500 million over five years in a popular life sciences initiative launched by his predecessor, Deval Patrick.While details are still sparse, the announcement is likely to ease some anxiety among leaders in the local biotech industry, which remains a global hub of innovation despite renewed competition from other states and countries. It ends months of speculation about the future of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, a quasi-state agency that was tasked with implementing a 10-year, $1 billion spending initiative launched by Patrick in 2008.