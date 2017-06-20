Biogen (BIIB) Brings Ex-Shire (SHPG) Exec Into C-Suite

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today the appointment of Ginger Gregory, PhD,
as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective
July 17.
Gregory, who was most recently the Chief Human Resources Officer at
Shire Pharmaceuticals, brings more than 20 years of human resources
experience to Biogen. She will now lead the company’s global HR function
and organizational strategy and will serve as a member of Biogen’s
Executive Committee.
“It is exciting to have an HR leader of Ginger’s caliber join us at this
time,” said Biogen Chief Executive Officer Michel Vounatsos. “Her
extensive experience in our industry makes her especially attuned to the
particular organizational and cultural priorities of a company like
Biogen. Her expertise will be enormously valuable as we endeavor to
attract, develop, and retain a supremely talented, culturally diverse
workforce to execute on our mission to transform neuroscience and the
treatment of neurological diseases.”
At Shire, Gregory helped lead the integration of several acquired
companies, including Baxalta, while consolidating multiple business
units into a single organization while overseeing the overhaul of the
company’s HR systems globally. Her industry experience also includes HR
leadership roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk, and Novartis,
working across commercial, R&D and corporate functions. She also served
as chief human resources officer at Dunkin’ Brands.
“It is an honor to be entrusted with helping shape the workplace of such
a dynamic and well respected industry leader,” said Gregory. “We will
remain focused on attracting and cultivating the most talented
individuals in our industry as we work to extend our neuroscience
leadership and build a culture and operating model that enables
individuals and the organization to thrive.”
Dr. Gregory holds an undergraduate degree in psychology from the
University of Massachusetts and received her PhD in industrial
organizational psychology from George Washington University.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine,
Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies
for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative
diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology, and
today the company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat
multiple sclerosis; has introduced the first and only approved treatment
for spinal muscular atrophy; and is at the forefront of neurology
research for conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s
disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and
commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information,
please visit www.biogen.com.
