PAREXEL (PRXL) Sold to Investment Firm in $5 Billion Deal

BOSTON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ: PRXL), a leading global biopharmaceutical services provider, and Pamplona Capital Management, LLP (Pamplona) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Pamplona will acquire all of the outstanding shares of PAREXEL for $88.10 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $5.0 billion, including PAREXEL’s net debt.

The purchase price represents a 27.9% premium to PAREXEL’s unaffected closing stock price on May 5, 2017, the last trading day prior to published market speculation regarding a potential transaction involving the Company; a 38.5% premium to the unaffected 30-day volume weighted average closing share price of PAREXEL’s common stock ended May 5, 2017; and a 23.3% premium to the Company’s undisturbed 52-week high.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of a comprehensive review of the opportunities available to the Company, including interest solicited and received from multiple parties with the assistance of independent financial and legal advisors. Having considered these opportunities, the PAREXEL Board of Directors unanimously determined that this all-cash transaction and the significant, certain value it provides is in the best interest of PAREXEL shareholders, as well as our company,” said Josef von Rickenbach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PAREXEL. “PAREXEL benefits from a strong operating foundation with expertise and resources to support our clients in their clinical trials around the world. However, as our results over the past year show, the market for biopharmaceutical services is evolving. We believe the more flexible corporate structure afforded by this transaction will better position us to advance PAREXEL’s strategy in light of these realities and to shape the Company to best capitalize on our exciting market opportunities.”

Mr. von Rickenbach continued, “Pamplona has significant experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, and we are pleased to have their support as we work to realize the long-term opportunity for PAREXEL. This transaction and the meaningful value it delivers for our shareholders is a testament to the 19,600 employees who help our clients advance the development and commercialization of new medical therapies worldwide, and we will remain focused on providing our clients with the service and support that have long set PAREXEL apart.”

Jeremy Gelber, M.D., Partner at Pamplona, said, “We have great respect for the global leadership that Josef and the talented employees at PAREXEL have built. We are excited to partner with a company and a team that have a strong track record in helping to successfully navigate the complexities innate to the biopharmaceutical industry and bring new therapies to market.”

The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. have provided committed financing for the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2017, subject to the approval of a majority of PAREXEL shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

PAREXEL expects to hold a Special Meeting of Shareholders to consider and vote on the proposed agreement with Pamplona as soon as practicable after the mailing of the proxy statement to shareholders.

The PAREXEL Board of Directors unanimously approved the transaction and intends to recommend that all PAREXEL shareholders vote to approve the agreement with Pamplona.

Upon the completion of the transaction, PAREXEL will become a privately held company and shares of PAREXEL’s common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to PAREXEL, and Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal counsel.

Perella Weinberg Partners LP is acting as financial advisor to Pamplona, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About PAREXEL International

PAREXEL International Corporation is a leading global biopharmaceutical services company, providing a broad range of expertise-based clinical research, consulting, medical communications, and technology solutions and services to the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. Committed to providing solutions that expedite time-to-market and peak-market penetration, PAREXEL has developed significant expertise across the development and commercialization continuum, from drug development and regulatory consulting to clinical pharmacology, clinical trials management, and reimbursement. PAREXEL Informatics provides advanced technology solutions, including medical imaging, to facilitate the integrated clinical development and regulatory information management process. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, PAREXEL has offices in 86 locations in 51 countries around the world, and has approximately 19,600 employees. For more information about PAREXEL International visit www.PAREXEL.com.

About Pamplona Capital Management

Pamplona Capital Management is a London, New York, and Boston-based specialist investment manager established in 2005 that provides an alternative investment platform across private equity, fund of hedge funds, and single-manager hedge fund investments. Pamplona manages over $10 billion in assets across a number of funds for a variety of clients including public pension funds, international wealth managers, multinational corporations, family offices, and funds of hedge funds. Pamplona invests long-term capital across the capital structure of its portfolio companies in both public and private market situations and has been one of the most active private equity investors in healthcare in recent years. Notable recent Pamplona healthcare investments include nThrive, Formativ Health, Brighton Health Group, Alvogen, Spreemo, PatientCo and Intralign. Please see www.pamplonafunds.com for further information.

