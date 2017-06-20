 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Following Contract Dispute, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Confirms Start Date for Former AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Exec



6/20/2017 5:43:39 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
GlaxoSmithKline has struck a deal for Luke Miels to start as its new head of pharmaceuticals in September, following a lengthy dispute over his contract with his former employer AstraZeneca.

Britain's biggest drugmaker poached Miels in January in the first major appointment by incoming GSK Chief Executive Emma Walmsley. But his arrival was stalled by an AstraZeneca lawsuit disputing when he could join.

GSK said on Monday it had now struck an agreement with AstraZeneca for Miels to start on Sept. 4, avoiding the need for a court case over his contract.

Read at Reuters
Read at News Release
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 