New Chicago CRO Firma Clinical Research Launches at DIA 2017

Organization is the formal combination of Pharma Start and H2O
Clinical following investment with management by Thompson Street Capital
Partners
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Firma Clinical Research, an ISO
quality management-certified clinical research organization (CRO),
is pleased to announce its formal launch and official unveiling at the Drug
Information Association (DIA) 2017 Conference in Chicago, Illinois,
June 18-22, 2017.
“We’re excited
to apply that passion, knowledge, and flexibility by working
side-by-side with our clients as partners to advance medicine and
treatments to improve human lives.”
The new company combines the expertise of Pharma Start and H20 Clinical,
two distinguished clinical service organizations previously working in
close collaboration, following an investment with management by Thompson
Street Capital Partners, a St. Louis-based private equity firm.
Built on decades of clinical development leadership and expertise, Firma
Clinical supports the drug development efforts of pharmaceutical and
biotech companies through advanced in-home patient visits, data
management & biostatistics, medical writing, regulatory consulting,
clinical pharmacology, and clinical operations.
With corporate headquarters in Chicago, IL as well as an office in the
Baltimore, MD area, Firma’s tagline, “Expert Insights, Quality Outcomes”
reflects the company’s level of industry knowledge and expertise coupled
with a grounding and adherence to quality certified processes and
procedures. Drawing inspiration from its mission to provide a solid
foundation of expert insights derived from evidence-based processes and
strategic services, Firma is the force behind quality outcomes,
including optimized data, patient safety, reduced time-to-market, and
operational savings.
The executive team at Firma Clinical is led by:
-
Chrissy Fleming, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer,
Clinical Research Services;
-
Eugenia Henry, Ph.D., President, Biostatistics and Data Management
Services;
-
Earl Henry, M.D., Chief Medical Officer;
-
Michael Keens, Chief Commercial Officer;
-
Mark Ubert, Chief Financial Officer; and
-
Kimberly Finn, Vice President of Global Clinical Operations and Remote
Visit Services.
The newly-formed Board of Directors consists of Chairman, Stephen
Sullivan, Founder, CRO Advisors, LLC, Matt Scherrer, Managing Director,
Thompson Street Capital Partners, Eugenia Henry, Chrissy Fleming, and
Earl Henry.
“Our new brand and singular organization structure formalizes our unique
approach to solving challenges and serving our clients in clinical
development. This corporate transformation is the reflection of the
collaboration and support that inspires our team to continue advancing
the development of work with our clients on all of our projects,”
Eugenia Henry added.
Firma will be exhibiting at DIA in booth #1548. Contact us to schedule a
time to meet with a team member and learn how our expertise and support
can facilitate your team in making informed decisions that lead to
better development outcomes. For additional information, please call
888.330.1726 or contact us at info@firmaclinical.com.
About Firma Clinical Research
An ISO 9001:2015 quality-certified organization, Firma Clinical provides
focused CRO services enabling pharmaceutical and biotech clients to plan
for and advance research in the dynamic drug development landscape. This
support enables clients to make informed decisions that lead to better
outcomes. Built on decades of clinical leadership and expertise, Firma
is dedicated to a collaborative approach that accelerates the
development of safe and effective treatments for the pharmaceutical,
biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company offers a wide
array of tailored processes and services across all phases of clinical
development, strategically focusing on flexible solutions, transparent
communication, and on-time deliverables. For more information, please
visit www.firmaclinical.com.
About DIA 2017 Annual Meeting
The DIA 2017 Annual Meeting is the largest, longest-running event in the
life sciences industry designed to foster the international exchange of
actionable insights to improve health globally through the advancement
of lifesaving medicines and technologies. DIA 2017, themed “Driving
Insights to Action,” will host more than 7,000 global health care
professionals in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device
communities from more than 51 countries. In its 53rd year, DIA 2017 will
hold more than 160 sessions over 10+ tracks and bring in more than 450
exhibiting companies.