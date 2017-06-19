New Chicago CRO Firma Clinical Research Launches at DIA 2017

Organization is the formal combination of Pharma Start and H2O Clinical following investment with management by Thompson Street Capital Partners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Firma Clinical Research, an ISO quality management-certified clinical research organization (CRO), is pleased to announce its formal launch and official unveiling at the Drug Information Association (DIA) 2017 Conference in Chicago, Illinois, June 18-22, 2017.

The new company combines the expertise of Pharma Start and H20 Clinical, two distinguished clinical service organizations previously working in close collaboration, following an investment with management by Thompson Street Capital Partners, a St. Louis-based private equity firm. Built on decades of clinical development leadership and expertise, Firma Clinical supports the drug development efforts of pharmaceutical and biotech companies through advanced in-home patient visits, data management & biostatistics, medical writing, regulatory consulting, clinical pharmacology, and clinical operations.

With corporate headquarters in Chicago, IL as well as an office in the Baltimore, MD area, Firma’s tagline, “Expert Insights, Quality Outcomes” reflects the company’s level of industry knowledge and expertise coupled with a grounding and adherence to quality certified processes and procedures. Drawing inspiration from its mission to provide a solid foundation of expert insights derived from evidence-based processes and strategic services, Firma is the force behind quality outcomes, including optimized data, patient safety, reduced time-to-market, and operational savings.

The executive team at Firma Clinical is led by:

Chrissy Fleming, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer, Clinical Research Services;

Eugenia Henry, Ph.D., President, Biostatistics and Data Management Services;

Earl Henry, M.D., Chief Medical Officer;

Michael Keens, Chief Commercial Officer;

Mark Ubert, Chief Financial Officer; and

Kimberly Finn, Vice President of Global Clinical Operations and Remote Visit Services.

The newly-formed Board of Directors consists of Chairman, Stephen Sullivan, Founder, CRO Advisors, LLC, Matt Scherrer, Managing Director, Thompson Street Capital Partners, Eugenia Henry, Chrissy Fleming, and Earl Henry.

“We’re passionate about providing our clients with the highest-quality experience for every project we take on,” said Fleming. “We’re excited to apply that passion, knowledge, and flexibility by working side-by-side with our clients as partners to advance medicine and treatments to improve human lives.”

“Our new brand and singular organization structure formalizes our unique approach to solving challenges and serving our clients in clinical development. This corporate transformation is the reflection of the collaboration and support that inspires our team to continue advancing the development of work with our clients on all of our projects,” Eugenia Henry added.

Firma will be exhibiting at DIA in booth #1548. Contact us to schedule a time to meet with a team member and learn how our expertise and support can facilitate your team in making informed decisions that lead to better development outcomes. For additional information, please call 888.330.1726 or contact us at info@firmaclinical.com.

About Firma Clinical Research

An ISO 9001:2015 quality-certified organization, Firma Clinical provides focused CRO services enabling pharmaceutical and biotech clients to plan for and advance research in the dynamic drug development landscape. This support enables clients to make informed decisions that lead to better outcomes. Built on decades of clinical leadership and expertise, Firma is dedicated to a collaborative approach that accelerates the development of safe and effective treatments for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company offers a wide array of tailored processes and services across all phases of clinical development, strategically focusing on flexible solutions, transparent communication, and on-time deliverables. For more information, please visit www.firmaclinical.com.

About DIA 2017 Annual Meeting

The DIA 2017 Annual Meeting is the largest, longest-running event in the life sciences industry designed to foster the international exchange of actionable insights to improve health globally through the advancement of lifesaving medicines and technologies. DIA 2017, themed “Driving Insights to Action,” will host more than 7,000 global health care professionals in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device communities from more than 51 countries. In its 53rd year, DIA 2017 will hold more than 160 sessions over 10+ tracks and bring in more than 450 exhibiting companies.