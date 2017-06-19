 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Warning: These Could be the Top 3 Most Overrated Biotech Stocks



6/19/2017 6:41:47 AM

Biotech stocks aren't exactly known for being cheap. While there are some bargains to be found, most biotech stocks trade for more than their financial results justify. And a few biotech stocks fall into the wildly overvalued category.

The most overpriced biotech stocks based on their PEG ratios, which factor in expected growth targets from Wall Street analysts, are Amgen, Illumina, and Sarepta Therapeutics. But are these biotech stocks really as wildly overvalued as they appear?

Read at Motley Fool


