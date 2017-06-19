|
Sanofi (SNY) Chief Says U.S. Supreme Court Ruling On Biologics Has "Immediate Impact"
6/19/2017 6:33:56 AM
The U.S Supreme Court decision to speed access to copycat biologics drugs on Monday was expected but has an "immediate impact", Sanofi Chief Executive told Reuters.
The justices, in a 9-0 ruling, overturned a lower court's decision that had prevented Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis from selling its copycat version of California-based Amgen Neupogen until six months after the U.S Food and drug administration approved it.
The decision has major implications for the pharmaceutical industry because it will dictate how long brand-name makers of biological drugs can keep near-copies, named biosimilars, off the market.
comments powered by