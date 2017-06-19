|
How Boston Became 'The Best Place In The World' To Launch A Biotech Company
6/19/2017 6:28:37 AM
Gov. Charlie Baker will continue funding a version of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Initiative. Baker will announce details later Monday, but broadly, he plans to invest $500 million over the next five years.
His decision comes after months of uncertainty about the fate of the life sciences program started by his predecessor, Gov. Deval Patrick. Patrick launched the initiative in 2008 with the promise to invest $1 billion investment over a decade.
