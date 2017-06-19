|
Laying The Foundations For Hybrid Silicon Lasers, A*STAR Reveals
6/19/2017 6:27:43 AM
A new technique for manufacturing hybrid silicon lasers paves the way for low-cost, mass-produced photonic devices usable in a range of applications.
Producing semiconductor lasers on a silicon wafer is a long-held goal for the electronics industry, but their fabrication has proved challenging. Now, researchers at A*STAR have developed an innovative way to manufacture them that is cheap, simple and scalable.
