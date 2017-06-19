|
Medtronic (MDT)’s Tiny Micra Pacemaker Going On A Space Flight
6/19/2017 6:00:46 AM
These days astronauts are some of the healthiest and physically robust individuals that NASA can get a hold of. But one day we may see all kinds of people going to space, even those with heart conditions. Shelbi Klingsporn, a Nebraska high school student had the idea to test whether an existing pacemaker is able to handle the vibrations, radiation, and weightlessness of space to get a sense of whether pacemakers have a future in the final frontier.
comments powered by