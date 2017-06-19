|
An Unexpected Country Is Becoming A Biotech Powerhouse
6/19/2017 5:58:07 AM
Biotech once looked to China for cheap labor. It may soon find mounting competition instead.
Thanks to bountiful investments and loosening regulations, China has become a nascent biotech powerhouse that investors and entrepreneurs say could one day rival the industry’s Western incumbents. Fueled by a sudden influx of foreign-trained talent, a new generation of Chinese startups is racing to treat the world with medicines invented at home.
comments powered by