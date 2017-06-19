Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Cash-Strapped
Enumeral Biomedical
(
ENUM
) Cuts R&D Staff
Tweet
6/19/2017 5:50:29 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
The small company has been operating on a shoestring budget, and could be forced to sell its assets unless it raises more capital soon.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Related News
Cambridge Biotech
Enumeral Biomedical
(ENUM) Has Cash to Fund Its Operations Only Into Next Month
This Israeli Biotech Firm Is Trying To Print Organs For Transplants
Enumeral Biomedical
(ENUM) Reports First Quarter Financial Results
New Biotech Incubator Just Opened Up in the Big Apple—With Room for 25 Startups
Enumeral Biomedical
(ENUM) Reports Year End 2016 Financial Results
Roche
(RHHBY)'s Former New Jersey Site to Become a Life Sciences Campus
Enumeral Biomedical
(ENUM) Completes Successful Warrant Tender Offer And Receives $3.4 Million In Gross Proceeds
Google
(GOOG)'s
Verily
(GOOGL) and
Novartis AG
(NVS) Jump Into
Medicxi
's $300 Million Life Science Investment Fund
Enumeral Biomedical
(ENUM) Taps a New CEO
Cingulate
Moves HQ To
Aratana
(PETX)'s Old Space To Accommodate Growth
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Boston Business Journal
•
Enumeral Biomedical
•
Medical Devices
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Industry, Jobs