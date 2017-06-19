Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Rockets as Late-Stage Ovarian Cancer Data Wows

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) today announced topline data from
the confirmatory phase 3 ARIEL3 trial of rucaparib, which successfully
achieved the primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival
(PFS) by investigator review in each of the three populations studied.
PFS was also improved in the rucaparib group compared with placebo by
blinded independent central review (BICR), a key secondary endpoint.
Based on these findings, the Company plans to submit a supplemental New
Drug Application (sNDA) within the next four months for a second-line
and later maintenance treatment indication for all women with
platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer who have responded to their most
recent platinum therapy.
“We are very pleased with these positive ARIEL3 topline results that
strongly demonstrate the potential of rucaparib to help women with
platinum-sensitive, advanced ovarian cancer,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy,
President and CEO of Clovis Oncology. “These results reinforce the
potentially foundational role of rucaparib in the management of advanced
ovarian cancer, as demonstrated by both investigator review and the
blinded independent central review. Most importantly, we are grateful to
the patients, caregivers and investigators who participated in this
study. We look forward to sharing these data in greater detail at a
medical meeting later this year and submitting our sNDA as rapidly as
possible, with the ultimate goal of making rucaparib available to more
women battling ovarian cancer.”
“Based on these encouraging data, it is clear that rucaparib
demonstrates a clinically meaningful impact in delaying disease
recurrence in women in this trial with advanced ovarian cancer,” said
Robert L. Coleman, M.D., professor and vice chair, clinical research, in
the Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine at The
University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and the U.S.
Principal Investigator for the ARIEL3 study. “The PFS and safety results
achieved in this study are particularly promising, because they suggest
women are able to stay on rucaparib for a prolonged period of time while
gaining benefit. It is also clinically significant that rucaparib not
only sustained the most recent response to platinum, but in some
patients also enhanced that response, including the elimination of
residual tumor.”
“I first dosed a patient with rucaparib over five years ago, and these
robust and exciting data are consistent with my experience,” said
Professor Jonathan Ledermann, Professor of Medical Oncology, Director,
Cancer Research UK and UCL Cancer Trials Centre, UCL Cancer Institute,
and European and ROW Principal Investigator for the ARIEL3 study. “These
results show that rucaparib has the potential to provide an enduring and
important clinical benefit in women with advanced ovarian cancer,
irrespective of their tumor genetics. This is a very important step
forward for women with advanced ovarian cancer.”
ARIEL3 is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial of rucaparib
that enrolled 564 women with platinum-sensitive, high-grade ovarian,
fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer. The primary efficacy
analysis evaluated three prospectively defined molecular sub-groups in a
step-down manner: 1) tumor BRCA mutant (tBRCAmut) patients, inclusive of
germline and somatic mutations of BRCA; 2) HRD-positive patients,
including BRCA-mutant patients and BRCA wild-type with high loss of
heterozygosity, or LOH-high patients; and, finally, 3) the
intent-to-treat population, or all patients treated in ARIEL3.
Following is a table and a summary of the primary efficacy analyses and
selected exploratory PFS endpoints per Response Evaluation Criteria in
Solid Tumors (RECIST) version 1.1 by each of investigator review, which
was the primary analysis of ARIEL3, and independent review (BICR), a key
secondary endpoint of the study.
|
Summary of Primary Efficacy Analyses and Selected Exploratory
Endpoints for ARIEL3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARIEL3
Analysis Population
|
|
|
|
PFS by Investigator Review
(Primary Endpoint)
|
|
|
PFS by Blinded Independent Central Review
(Key Secondary Endpoint)
|
Primary Analyses
|
|
|
|
|
Hazard Ratio
|
|
|
Median PFS (months)
Rucaparib vs. Placebo
|
|
|
Hazard Ratio
|
|
|
Median PFS (months)
Rucaparib vs. Placebo
|
tBRCAmut
(n=196)
|
|
|
|
0.23; p<0.0001
|
|
|
16.6 vs. 5.4
|
|
|
0.20; p<0.0001
|
|
|
26.8 vs. 5.4
|
HRD-positive
(n=354)
|
|
|
|
0.32; p<0.0001
|
|
|
13.6 vs. 5.4
|
|
|
0.34; p<0.0001
|
|
|
22.9 vs. 5.5
|
Intent-to-Treat
(n=564)
|
|
|
|
0.36; p<0.0001
|
|
|
10.8 vs. 5.4
|
|
|
0.35; p<0.0001
|
|
|
13.7 vs. 5.4
|
Exploratory Analyses
|
BRCAwt / HRD-positive
(n=158)
|
|
|
|
0.44; p<0.0001
|
|
|
9.7 vs. 5.4
|
|
|
0.55; p=0.0135
|
|
|
11.1 vs. 5.6
|
BRCAwt / HRD-negative (n=161)
|
|
|
|
0.58; p=0.0049
|
|
|
6.7 vs. 5.4
|
|
|
0.47; p=0.0003
|
|
|
8.2 vs. 5.3
|
PFS: progression-free survival; tBRCAmut: tumor BRCA mutant; HRD:
homologous recombination deficiency; BRCAwt: BRCA wild type
|
“Ovarian cancer is the deadliest gynecologic cancer and until very
recently, there were limited treatment options for advanced disease,”
said David Barley, Chief Executive Officer of the National Ovarian
Cancer Coalition. “The potential for targeted therapies that can
meaningfully delay recurrence for a large percentage of women with this
disease is significant, and we are encouraged by these results from
ARIEL3.”
Significant Improvement in PFS in the tBRCAmut Patient Population
The most robust clinical outcomes were observed among ARIEL3 patients
with a germline or somatic BRCA mutation (n=196). By investigator
review, the rucaparib arm successfully achieved statistical significance
over the placebo arm for the primary endpoint of PFS with a hazard ratio
of 0.23 (p<0.0001). The median PFS for the tBRCAmut patients treated
with rucaparib was 16.6 months vs. 5.4 months among those who received
placebo.
By independent review (BICR), the rucaparib arm improved PFS over the
placebo arm with a hazard ratio of 0.20 (p<0.0001). The median PFS for
the tBRCAmut patients treated with rucaparib was 26.8 months vs. 5.4
months among those who received placebo.
Results were consistent for the germline BRCA (n=130) and somatic BRCA
(n=56) populations.
Significant Improvement in PFS in the HRD-positive Patient Population
This population included patients with a germline or somatic mutation of
BRCA, as well as those whose tumors were BRCA wild type (BRCAwt) but
determined to be HRD positive as defined by a Foundation Medicine assay
(n=354). By investigator review, the rucaparib arm successfully achieved
statistical significance over the placebo arm for the primary endpoint
of PFS with a hazard ratio of 0.32 (p<0.0001). The median PFS for the
HRD-positive patients treated with rucaparib was 13.6 months vs. 5.4
months among those who received placebo.
By independent review (BICR), the rucaparib arm improved PFS over the
placebo arm with a hazard ratio of 0.34 (p<0.0001). The median PFS for
the HRD-positive patients treated with rucaparib was 22.9 months vs. 5.5
months among those who received placebo.
Significant Improvement in PFS in All Patients Studied
Rucaparib also showed statistical significance in all 564 patients
enrolled in the study. By investigator review, the rucaparib arm
successfully achieved statistical significance over the placebo arm for
the primary endpoint of PFS with a hazard ratio of 0.36 (p<0.0001). The
median PFS for all patients treated with rucaparib was 10.8 months vs.
5.4 months for those who received placebo.
By independent review (BICR), the rucaparib arm improved PFS over the
placebo arm with a hazard ratio of 0.35 (p<0.0001). The median PFS for
all patients enrolled in ARIEL3 and treated with rucaparib was 13.7
months vs. 5.4 months for those who received placebo.
Exploratory PFS Endpoint Achieved in BRCAwt/HRD-positive Subgroup
The exploratory PFS endpoint was achieved in the 158 patients identified
as BRCAwt HRD positive. By investigator review, the rucaparib arm
successfully achieved its endpoint over the placebo arm for the primary
endpoint of PFS with a hazard ratio of 0.44 (p<0.0001). The median PFS
for these patients treated with rucaparib was 9.7 months vs. 5.4 months
for those who received placebo.
By independent review (BICR), the rucaparib arm improved PFS over the
placebo arm with a hazard ratio of 0.55 (p=0.014). The median PFS for
these patients treated with rucaparib was 11.1 months vs. 5.6 months for
those who received placebo.
Exploratory PFS Endpoint Achieved in BRCAwt/HRD-negative Subgroup
The exploratory PFS endpoint was achieved in the 161 patients identified
as BRCAwt and HRD negative. By investigator review, the rucaparib arm
successfully achieved its endpoint over the placebo arm for the primary
endpoint of PFS with a hazard ratio of 0.58 (p=0.0049). The median PFS
for these patients treated with rucaparib was 6.7 months vs. 5.4 months
for those who received placebo.
By independent review (BICR), the rucaparib arm improved PFS over the
placebo arm with a hazard ratio of 0.47 (p=.0003). The median PFS for
these patients treated with rucaparib was 8.2 months vs. 5.3 months for
those who received placebo.
Exploratory Endpoint of Response Rate
Enrollment in ARIEL3 included one-third of patients who had achieved a
complete response to their prior platinum-based therapy, and two-thirds
of patients who had achieved a partial response to their prior
platinum-based therapy. Of those with a partial response, 37% had
measurable disease at the time of enrollment and were therefore
evaluable for response. The confirmed overall response rate by
investigator-assessed RECISTv1.1 in the tBRCAmut group treated with
rucaparib was 38% (15/40), of these, 18% (7/40) were complete responses.
This compared with 9% (2/23) in the placebo group (p=0.0055). No
complete responses were seen in the tBRCAmut placebo group. RECIST
responses were also observed in BRCA wild-type HRD-positive and BRCA
wild-type HRD-negative subgroups.
RECIST responses were not assessed by independent blinded review.
Summary of ARIEL3 Safety
The most common (=5%) treatment-emergent grade 3/4 adverse events
(TEAEs) among all patients treated with rucaparib in the ARIEL3 study
were anemia/decreased hemoglobin (19%), ALT/AST increase (11%),
asthenia/fatigue (7%), neutropenia (7%), and thrombocytopenia (5%).The
discontinuation rate for TEAEs was 14% for rucaparib-treated patients
and 2.6% for the placebo arm. The rate of treatment-emergent
myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)/acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the
rucaparib arm was <1% (3/372), and no patients on the placebo arm
experienced treatment-emergent MDS/AML.
Clovis Oncology plans to provide an expanded description of the ARIEL3
results in a scientific session at a medical meeting later this year.
Rucaparib and Rubraca® Regulatory Status
In December 2016, Rubraca (rucaparib) tablets became the
first poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor approved by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as monotherapy for treatment of
patients with deleterious BRCA mutation (germline and/or somatic)
associated advanced ovarian cancer who have been treated with two or
more prior chemotherapies. The Company intends to submit a sNDA for a
second line or later maintenance treatment indication in ovarian cancer
based on the ARIEL3 data within the next four months, and the Company
also plans to file a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in Europe
for the maintenance indication.
About the ARIEL3 Clinical Trial
The ARIEL3 pivotal study of rucaparib is a confirmatory randomized,
double-blind study comparing the effects of rucaparib against placebo to
evaluate whether rucaparib given as a maintenance treatment to
platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer patients can extend the period of time
for which the disease is controlled after a complete or partial response
to platinum-based chemotherapy. The study enrolled 564 patients with
high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal
cancer. To be eligible for the study, participants had to have received
at least two prior platinum-based treatment regimens, been sensitive to
the penultimate platinum regimen, and achieved a complete or partial
response to their most recent platinum-based regimen. There were no
genomic selection criteria for this study. Trial participants were
randomized 2:1 to receive 600 milligrams of rucaparib twice daily (BID)
or placebo.
About Rucaparib
Rucaparib is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3
being developed in ovarian cancer as well as several additional solid
tumor indications. The MAA submission in Europe for an ovarian cancer
treatment indication was submitted and accepted for review during the
fourth quarter of 2016. The company plans to submit data from the
completed ARIEL3 trial to the FDA for an sNDA for a second line and
later maintenance treatment indication. Rucaparib is also being
developed in patients with mutant BRCA tumors and other DNA repair
deficiencies beyond BRCA – commonly referred to as homologous
recombination deficiencies, or HRD. Clovis holds worldwide rights for
rucaparib.
About Ovarian Cancer
According to the American Cancer Society, more than 22,400 women will be
diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the U.S. in 2017. There are often no
clearly identifiable initial symptoms, and in an estimated 80 to 85% of
ovarian cancer cases, the cancer has spread to other parts of the body
before a person is diagnosed and can be treated. Ovarian cancer ranks
fifth in cancer deaths and causes more deaths than any other cancer of
the female reproductive system. One in four women with ovarian cancer
have a germline or somatic BRCA mutation, and new treatment options are
needed to treat unique patient populations.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents
in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis
Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer
populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic
tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population
that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is
headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and has additional offices in San
Francisco, California, and Cambridge, UK. Please visit clovisoncology.com for
more information.
