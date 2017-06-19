PerkinElmer (PKI) Slams Down $1.3 Billion for Germany's EUROIMMUN

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerkinElmer,
Inc. (NYSE:PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a
healthier world, today announced that it has entered into a definitive
agreement to acquire EUROIMMUN
Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG. The agreement provides that
PerkinElmer will acquire up to a 100% stake in EUROIMMUN. The total
purchase price of the transaction based on all outstanding shares being
acquired will be approximately $1.3 billion in cash.
“We look forward to working with the EUROIMMUN team as we
partner together to help improve global health through advanced
diagnostics.”
Based in Lübeck, Germany, with approximately 2,400 employees, EUROIMMUN
is widely recognized as a global leader in autoimmune testing and an
emerging force in infectious disease and allergy testing. The company
has extensive expertise and capabilities across immunology, cell
biology, histology, biochemistry and molecular biology. EUROIMMUN is
expected to generate approximately $310 million in revenue this year,
and over the last five years, the company has averaged revenue growth of
19%. In 2016, the company generated sales in more than 130 countries
worldwide, with approximately 45% of revenues in China, 30% in Europe,
Middle East & Africa, 5% in the Americas and 20% in Rest of World.
The acquisition combines two innovative, results-driven cultures with a
shared mission of improving global health. The combination expands
PerkinElmer’s reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets,
while offering new infectious disease capabilities to customers in
China. In addition, as a market leader in the U.S. for reproductive
health, PerkinElmer will have the opportunity to drive EUROIMMUN’s
solutions into this well established channel.
“With the acquisition of EUROIMMUN and its talented team of
professionals, we are able to leverage our combined advanced detection,
imaging and assay development capabilities, along with our strong
collective market positions and synergistic commercial activities, to
deliver better and more complete solutions to our customers around the
world,” said Robert Friel, chairman and chief executive officer of
PerkinElmer. “We look forward to working with the EUROIMMUN team as we
partner together to help improve global health through advanced
diagnostics.”
“I am delighted to entrust EUROIMMUN to PerkinElmer, a company I believe
shares our important mission and will secure the continuity of our
culture and tradition of innovation that we have developed over the last
thirty years,” said Professor Winfried Stöcker, founder and chief
executive officer of EUROIMMUN.
PerkinElmer’s comprehensive global diagnostics portfolio will now
include solutions focused on: reproductive health; autoimmune,
infectious disease and allergy testing; gene analyses; and genomics
offerings for oncology and other molecular tests through its wide range
of instruments, reagents, assay platforms and software offerings.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is
currently anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2017 following
the receipt of required standard regulatory approvals. The acquisition
is expected to be accretive to PerkinElmer's 2018 non-GAAP earnings per
share results by approximately $0.28 to $0.30. Additionally, PerkinElmer
is reaffirming its 2017 revenue and earnings per share guidance.
Conference Call Information
The Company will discuss its agreement to acquire EUROIMMUN in a
conference call on June 19, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access
the call, please dial (541) 797-2422 prior to the scheduled conference
call time and provide the access code 41499178.
A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investor
section of the Company's Web site, www.perkinelmer.com.
Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the call in order to
register, download, and install any necessary software. An archived
version of the webcast will be posted on the Company's Web site for a
two week period beginning approximately two hours after the call.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader committed to innovating for a
healthier world. Our dedicated team of 9,000 employees worldwide are
passionate about providing customers with an unmatched experience as
they help solve critical issues especially impacting the diagnostics,
discovery and analytical solutions markets. Our innovative detection,
imaging, informatics and service capabilities, combined with deep market
knowledge and expertise, help customers gain earlier and more accurate
insights to improve lives and the world around us. The Company reported
revenue of approximately $2.1 billion in 2016, serves customers in more
than 150 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional
information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.
Factors Affecting Future Performance
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including, but not limited to, statements relating to estimates and
projections of future earnings per share, cash flow and revenue growth
and other financial results, developments relating to our customers and
end-markets, and plans concerning business development opportunities and
divestitures. Words such as "believes," "intends," "anticipates,"
"plans," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "will" and similar
expressions, and references to guidance, are intended to identify
forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's
current assumptions and expectations and no assurances can be given that
our assumptions or expectations will prove to be correct. A number of
important risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially
from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking
statements. These factors include, without limitation: (1) markets into
which we sell our products declining or not growing as anticipated; (2)
fluctuations in the global economic and political environments; (3) our
failure to introduce new products in a timely manner; (4) our ability to
execute acquisitions and license technologies, or to successfully
integrate acquired businesses and licensed technologies into our
existing business or to make them profitable, or successfully divest
businesses; (5) our failure to adequately protect our intellectual
property; (6) the loss of any of our licenses or licensed rights; (7)
our ability to compete effectively; (8) fluctuation in our quarterly
operating results and our ability to adjust our operations to address
unexpected changes; (9) significant disruption in third-party package
delivery and import/export services or significant increases in prices
for those services; (10) disruptions in the supply of raw materials and
supplies; (11) the manufacture and sale of products exposing us to
product liability claims; (12) our failure to maintain compliance with
applicable government regulations; (13) regulatory changes; (14) our
failure to comply with healthcare industry regulations; (15) economic,
political and other risks associated with foreign operations; (16) our
ability to retain key personnel; (17) significant disruption in our
information technology systems; (18) our ability to obtain future
financing; (19) restrictions in our credit agreements; (20) the approval
of the Brexit Referendum in the United Kingdom; (21) our ability to
realize the full value of our intangible assets; (22) significant
fluctuations in our stock price; (23) reduction or elimination of
dividends on our common stock; and (24) other factors which we describe
under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on
Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update any
forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after
the date of this press release.