AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Lays Down New Organizational Structure

VALLEY FORGE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) today announced a new organizational
structure designed to further align the organization to its customer
needs in a more seamless and unified way, while supporting corporate
strategy and accelerating growth. The Company’s customer-facing
offerings will now be aligned under two groups:
-
Pharmaceutical Distribution and Strategic Global Sourcing –
Will be led by Group President Robert P. Mauch, Pharm.D., Ph.D., and
includes the Company’s services to retail chain and independent
pharmacies, health systems, physician practices and alternate care
sites as well as AmerisourceBergen’s sourcing, repackaging and
specialty pharmacy capabilities. Peyton Howell will assume a new role
as President, Health Systems, Physician Practices and Strategic Health
Solutions
-
Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health – Will be
led by Group President James F. Cleary, Jr., and includes the
Company’s solutions for product commercialization and patient access,
as well as international development and animal health
“AmerisourceBergen has assembled and built best-in-class capabilities to
support every stage of pharmaceutical care, with the goal of ensuring
access to medicines that create healthier futures for patients,” said
Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of
AmerisourceBergen. “This strategy has served as the engine of
AmerisourceBergen’s success and we are now evolving our organization to
capitalize on our unique portfolio of services. Our vision is to
accelerate AmerisourceBergen’s corporate growth by further aligning our
operating model to the dynamic customer needs in the health and
pharmaceutical industry.”
For financial reporting purposes, AmerisourceBergen operations will
continue to be comprised of the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services
reportable segment and Other.
AmerisourceBergen has also formed a new management committee to enable
quicker, cross-functional decision-making. This senior executive group
includes:
-
Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
-
John G. Chou, Chief Legal and Business Officer, who will now have
responsibility for legal and regulatory affairs along with strategy,
innovation and business development led by Sun Park, Executive Vice
President, Strategy and Business Development, as well as information
technology led by Dale Danilewitz, Executive Vice President and Chief
Information Officer
-
Gina K. Clark, Chief Communications and Administration Officer, who
will now have responsibility for marketing and communication and
corporate citizenship and sustainability along with human resources
led by Kathy H. Gaddes, Executive Vice President and Chief Human
Resources Officer, government affairs led by Rita Norton, Senior Vice
President, Government Affairs and Public Policy
-
James F. Cleary, Jr., Group President, Global Commercialization
Services and Animal Health
-
Tim G. Guttman, Chief Financial Officer
-
Robert P. Mauch, Group President, Pharmaceutical Distribution and
Strategic Global Sourcing
After 10 years of service with a track record of exceptional integrity,
leadership and performance, James Frary, previously Executive Vice
President and President, AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), has
decided to pursue new opportunities outside of AmerisourceBergen. Frary
will be available to support the organization over the next few months
as he transitions from his role.
“We are better positioned to meet the needs of the marketplace because
of James’ leadership and I’m truly grateful for his guidance and
partnership over the past decade,” said Collis. “We will carry that
industry leadership into our new management committee structure. This
group will be singularly focused on aligning every aspect of
AmerisourceBergen to our purpose, corporate strategy and continued
growth. We believe this next evolution of AmerisourceBergen will enable
the Company to be more nimble and effective, actively supporting our
customers as they grow and unlock the full value of their businesses.”
