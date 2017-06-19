AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Lays Down New Organizational Structure

Expertise and Services Combined into New “Pharmaceutical Distribution and Strategic Global Sourcing” and “Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health” Groups

VALLEY FORGE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) today announced a new organizational structure designed to further align the organization to its customer needs in a more seamless and unified way, while supporting corporate strategy and accelerating growth. The Company’s customer-facing offerings will now be aligned under two groups:

Pharmaceutical Distribution and Strategic Global Sourcing – Will be led by Group President Robert P. Mauch, Pharm.D., Ph.D., and includes the Company’s services to retail chain and independent pharmacies, health systems, physician practices and alternate care sites as well as AmerisourceBergen’s sourcing, repackaging and specialty pharmacy capabilities. Peyton Howell will assume a new role as President, Health Systems, Physician Practices and Strategic Health Solutions

– Will be led by Group President Robert P. Mauch, Pharm.D., Ph.D., and includes the Company’s services to retail chain and independent pharmacies, health systems, physician practices and alternate care sites as well as AmerisourceBergen’s sourcing, repackaging and specialty pharmacy capabilities. Peyton Howell will assume a new role as President, Health Systems, Physician Practices and Strategic Health Solutions Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health – Will be led by Group President James F. Cleary, Jr., and includes the Company’s solutions for product commercialization and patient access, as well as international development and animal health

“AmerisourceBergen has assembled and built best-in-class capabilities to support every stage of pharmaceutical care, with the goal of ensuring access to medicines that create healthier futures for patients,” said Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AmerisourceBergen. “This strategy has served as the engine of AmerisourceBergen’s success and we are now evolving our organization to capitalize on our unique portfolio of services. Our vision is to accelerate AmerisourceBergen’s corporate growth by further aligning our operating model to the dynamic customer needs in the health and pharmaceutical industry.”

For financial reporting purposes, AmerisourceBergen operations will continue to be comprised of the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services reportable segment and Other.

AmerisourceBergen has also formed a new management committee to enable quicker, cross-functional decision-making. This senior executive group includes:

Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

John G. Chou, Chief Legal and Business Officer, who will now have responsibility for legal and regulatory affairs along with strategy, innovation and business development led by Sun Park, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, as well as information technology led by Dale Danilewitz, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Gina K. Clark, Chief Communications and Administration Officer, who will now have responsibility for marketing and communication and corporate citizenship and sustainability along with human resources led by Kathy H. Gaddes, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, government affairs led by Rita Norton, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs and Public Policy

James F. Cleary, Jr., Group President, Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health

Tim G. Guttman, Chief Financial Officer

Robert P. Mauch, Group President, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Strategic Global Sourcing

After 10 years of service with a track record of exceptional integrity, leadership and performance, James Frary, previously Executive Vice President and President, AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), has decided to pursue new opportunities outside of AmerisourceBergen. Frary will be available to support the organization over the next few months as he transitions from his role.

“We are better positioned to meet the needs of the marketplace because of James’ leadership and I’m truly grateful for his guidance and partnership over the past decade,” said Collis. “We will carry that industry leadership into our new management committee structure. This group will be singularly focused on aligning every aspect of AmerisourceBergen to our purpose, corporate strategy and continued growth. We believe this next evolution of AmerisourceBergen will enable the Company to be more nimble and effective, actively supporting our customers as they grow and unlock the full value of their businesses.”

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work—and powered by our 19,000 associates—we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #11 on the Fortune 500, with more than $145 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at amerisourcebergen.com.

