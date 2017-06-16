 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Alere (ALR) Says Feds Closed an Investigation in Billing Probe



6/16/2017 7:40:35 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Waltham diagnostics firm Alere said Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice has closed an investigation into the company’s billing practices without filing any charges.

Alere, which has agreed to be acquired by Abbott Laboratories, said in a first-quarter earnings release that the DOJ informed the company on June 8 that it would not take legal action.

The investigation first came to light in July 2016, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Alere had received a criminal subpoena seeking records from its toxicology unit.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 