Alere
ALR
) Says Feds Closed an Investigation in Billing Probe
6/16/2017 7:40:35 AM
Waltham diagnostics firm Alere said Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice has closed an investigation into the company’s billing practices without filing any charges.
Alere, which has agreed to be acquired by Abbott Laboratories, said in a first-quarter earnings release that the DOJ informed the company on June 8 that it would not take legal action.
The investigation first came to light in July 2016, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Alere had received a criminal subpoena seeking records from its toxicology unit.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
