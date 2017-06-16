|
Bay Area's Tusker Medical Banks $10 Million for Pediatric Tympanostomy Device
6/16/2017 7:31:54 AM
Tusker Medical said yesterday that it raised more than $10 million for the pediatric ear surgery device it’s developing.
The Menlo Park, Calif.-based company raised $10.2 million in an equity sale from a single unnamed investor, according to a regulatory filing.
Tusker, formerly known as Advanced ENT Solutions, is developing a new technique for tympanostomies, in which a tube is implanted across the tympanum to drain fluid from the middle ear.
comments powered by