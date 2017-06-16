 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Leakage Issues Force Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) to Recall Select Plastipak Catheter Tip Syringes



6/16/2017 7:24:09 AM

Becton Dickinson is initiating a voluntary product recall for its 100ml Plastipak catheter tip syringes over leakage issues the company caught during testing.

The Franklin Lakes, N.J. company discovered that the devices, which are labeled with a 5-year expiration date, were found to be failing during routine real-time stability tests, beginning at the 2-year time point, according to an urgent field safety notice.

There have been no reports of adverse events related to the failure, Becton Dickinson said.

