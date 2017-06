Leakage Issues Force Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) to Recall Select Plastipak Catheter Tip Syringes

Becton Dickinson is initiating a voluntary product recall for its 100ml Plastipak catheter tip syringes over leakage issues the company caught during testing.The Franklin Lakes, N.J. company discovered that the devices, which are labeled with a 5-year expiration date, were found to be failing during routine real-time stability tests, beginning at the 2-year time point, according to an urgent field safety notice.There have been no reports of adverse events related to the failure, Becton Dickinson said.