 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

New FDA Head Lays Out Bold New Plan for Digital Health Regulation



6/16/2017 7:21:03 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb offered a preview of a new Digital Health Innovation Plan in a blog post this week. It will clarify how the FDA regulates digital medical devices and apps. It is a significant development since it shows that the FDA will play a more active role than it has done as the private sector have pushed ahead with their own forms of vetting initiatives from Mount Sinai’s app prescription platform to Apple’s tightened health app criteria.

In the blog post, Gottlieb said the FDA will provide guidance to clarify its position on products that contain “multiple software functions”.

Read at MedCity News
Read at News Release
Read at CNBC


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 