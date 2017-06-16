|
Why Mylan (MYL)'s EpiPen Reign Could Finally be Over
6/16/2017 7:05:31 AM
EpiPens save lives. It’s a fact that many patients believe was exploited by Mylan after it acquired the anti-anaphylaxis franchise in 2007 and began jacking up prices in 2009.
Over the course of seven years, the specialty pharma company raised the price of its emergency epinephrine autoinjectors by 400 percent, from $124 to $609 for a pack of two.
Mylan and EpiPens became the face of ‘price gouging.’ Public outcry ensued, along with a dedicated hearing before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.
