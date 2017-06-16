 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Medtronic (MDT) Scientist Helped Lead Big Changes In Medical Devices



6/16/2017 7:01:11 AM

Paul Skarstad was a pioneering scientist at Medtronic who helped shrink the size of pacemakers and other medical devices by designing smaller, more powerful batteries that last much longer than their predecessors.

As a result of Skarstad's groundbreaking research, the devices are now more reliable and comfortable to wear, and people can go as long as 15 years before needing a new one — a big improvement over the 1970s, when Skarstad joined what is now the world's largest medical device company.

