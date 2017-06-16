|
While Amgen (AMGN)-Size Biotechs Run Into Trouble, These are the Biotechs With the Most Promising Pipelines
6/16/2017 6:43:54 AM
The biotech industry, always a highly technical conundrum for investors, might currently pose an even greater challenge — and offer even greater opportunities — than usual.
Early industry innovators like Amgen (AMGN), Biogen (BIIB) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) currently find themselves in "big trouble," according to Loncar Investments Chief Executive Brad Loncar, largely as victims of their own success.
But cancer and rare disease specialists Kite Pharma (KITE) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE) — already sitting atop winning stock runs — could be poised for yet another take off, said Loncar, whose firm launched an ETF in 2015 to track the immuno-oncology market.
