3 Biotech Stocks That Investors Should Have Bet on This Week
6/16/2017 6:36:35 AM
The market may be moving into the summer doldrums, but some biotechnology stocks continue to put up impressive results. This past week, the best performing stocks in the industry included Kite Pharma, bluebird bio, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. All three of these high-flying biotech stocks returned more than 10% this past week. Are they still buys?
Ground-breaking cancer treatment
Kite Pharma is a leader in the development of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, or CAR-T. CAR-T supercharges a patient's immune system by removing T-cells, reengineering them so that they can better find and destroy cancer cells, and then returning them to the patient's body.
