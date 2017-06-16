 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
New Data Reveals This New York Biotech's Pipeline Could be a Game Changer



6/16/2017 6:25:03 AM

TG Therapeutics shares have been on a roll since positive data from cancer trials was presented at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference earlier this month. This week, the company's adding to its good news with updated data for a triplet cancer regimen being presented at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma. Producing precision medicine

At ASCO, TG Therapeutics said that adding its TG-1101, or ublituximab, to AbbVie Inc.'s top-selling Imbruvica resulted in an objective response rate (ORR) of 78% in patients with high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The complete response rate to the two-drug combination was 7%.

