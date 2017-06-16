 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Unloads Irish Facility to SK Biotek



6/16/2017 6:13:21 AM

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and SK Biotek Co. Ltd. announced a purchase agreement to sell Bristol-Myers Squibb's small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility in Swords, Ireland, to SK Biotek, a subsidiary of SK Holdings, based in Seoul, South Korea. Bristol-Myers Squibb said the company shifts manufacturing focus in Ireland to reflect growing biologics portfolio with ongoing investment in Cruiserath biologics facility.

Lou Schmukler, president, Global Product Development & Supply, Bristol-Myers Squibb, said: "Today's agreement is an important step in the ongoing evolution of our manufacturing network to support the company's innovative portfolio.

