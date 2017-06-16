 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Reproducing A Retinal Disease On A Chip, Tohoku University Study Reveals



6/16/2017 6:07:20 AM

Approximately 80% of all sensory input is received via the eyes, so suffering from chronic retinal diseases that lead to blindness causes a significant decrease in the quality of life (QOL). And because retinal diseases are most common among the elderly, developing pathological analyses and treatments for retinal diseases has become an urgent issue in super-aging countries such as Japan.

Read at MedicalXpress


