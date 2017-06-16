 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why This Tiny Massachusetts Biotech Could be a New M&A Target for Drug Giants Like Gilead (GILD) and Celgene (CELG)



6/16/2017 5:57:26 AM

A slew of biotechs and drugmakers might take a closer look at Epizyme (EPZM) after the small-cap biotech presented strong data in a lymphoma trial Wednesday in Switzerland, an analyst said Thursday.

The findings at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma could attract the likes of Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, Celgene, Johnson & Johnson or Roche, Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges said in a note to clients.

Epizyme is testing its drug, dubbed tazemetostat, in two forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Interim data show tazemetostat had a clinically meaningful benefit in all patients with what's called follicular lymphoma, a buildup on cells in the lymph nodes.

