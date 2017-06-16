|
Why This Tiny Massachusetts Biotech Could be a New M&A Target for Drug Giants Like Gilead (GILD) and Celgene (CELG)
6/16/2017 5:57:26 AM
A slew of biotechs and drugmakers might take a closer look at Epizyme (EPZM) after the small-cap biotech presented strong data in a lymphoma trial Wednesday in Switzerland, an analyst said Thursday.
The findings at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma could attract the likes of Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, Celgene, Johnson & Johnson or Roche, Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges said in a note to clients.
Epizyme is testing its drug, dubbed tazemetostat, in two forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Interim data show tazemetostat had a clinically meaningful benefit in all patients with what's called follicular lymphoma, a buildup on cells in the lymph nodes.
