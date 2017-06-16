 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Apple (AAPL) Has Secretive Team Turning Your iPhone Into a One-Stop Shop for All Your Medical Info



6/16/2017 5:50:04 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Imagine turning to your iPhone for all your health and medical information — every doctor's visit, lab test result, prescription and other health information, all available in a snapshot on your phone and shared with your doctor on command.

No more logging into hospital websites or having to call your previous doctor to get them to forward all that information to your new one.

Apple is working on making that scenario a reality.

Read at CNBC


comments powered by Disqus
CNBC
Apple
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 