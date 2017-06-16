|
Apple (AAPL) Has Secretive Team Turning Your iPhone Into a One-Stop Shop for All Your Medical Info
6/16/2017 5:50:04 AM
Imagine turning to your iPhone for all your health and medical information — every doctor's visit, lab test result, prescription and other health information, all available in a snapshot on your phone and shared with your doctor on command.
No more logging into hospital websites or having to call your previous doctor to get them to forward all that information to your new one.
Apple is working on making that scenario a reality.
