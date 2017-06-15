Checkmate Notches $27 Million and Taps Ex-FORUM Pharma Exec as COO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Checkmate
Pharmaceuticals (Checkmate), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company focused on developing novel approaches for cancer immunotherapy,
announced that it has completed a $27 million Series B preferred
financing led by new investor F-Prime Capital Partners. The round also
includes existing investors, Sofinnova and venBio Partners.
Proceeds from the financing will be used to further advance clinical
development of CMP-001, a first-in-class CpG-A oligonucleotide that
activates the innate immune system via Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9), and
which is currently being studied in a Phase 1b trial in combination with
pembrolizumab in primary refractory melanoma patients who have either
progressed on or failed to respond to anti-PD-1 therapy. Specifically,
the additional funding will enable Checkmate to conduct advanced studies
in melanoma as well as pursue studies in additional indications in which
the combination approach may prove to be of clinical benefit. The
combination therapy of CMP-001 and pembrolizumab has the potential to
increase the proportion of cancer patients who respond to checkpoint
inhibitor therapies and to increase the magnitude and duration of the
anti-tumor responses, providing added clinical benefit.
The company also announced today the appointment of Karen Brennan as
Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Brennan brings more than 30 years of
experience in building and leading early and late stage clinical and
development operations teams to her role at Checkmate. She recently held
the position of Vice President of Clinical and Development Operations at
Forum Pharmaceuticals, and prior to that held similar positions of
progressively increasing responsibility at Millennium/Takeda and other
companies.
“We are grateful for the continued strong support from our existing
investors as we welcome the new support from F-Prime,” said Art Krieg,
CEO of Checkmate. “In addition, we are delighted to benefit from Karen’s
expertise and experience as we continue clinical development of CMP-001
in melanoma and expand into other indications.”
“Checkmate is making excellent progress in demonstrating that CMP-001 in
combination with pembrolizumab is providing clinical benefit to
PD-1-refractory patients with advanced melanoma,” said Ben Auspitz,
Partner at F-Prime Capital Partners. “We are pleased to be joining the
Series A investors in supporting this innovative work to convert cold
tumors to hot, advancing the development of combination therapies in
oncology.”
About CMP-001
CMP-001 comprises a CpG-A oligonucleotide packaged within a virus-like
particle. It is designed to activate the innate immune system via
Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) and mediate tumor control by the subsequent
induction of both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses.
CMP-001 is the only CpG-A oligonucleotide in clinical development.
About Checkmate
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage company pursuing a novel
approach to specifically activating the innate arm of the immune system
to recognize and ultimately destroy tumor cells. The company is
leveraging its expertise and the vast body of knowledge in the field of
CpG oligonucleotides and is validating an approach that will combine the
ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T cell response with
checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor’s ability to mute the immune
response. Checkmate is a privately held company headquartered
in Cambridge, MA. Information regarding Checkmate is available at www.checkmatepharma.com.
About F-Prime Capital Partners
F-Prime Capital is a global venture capital firm investing in life
sciences, healthcare and technology. Since 1969, F-Prime has worked
closely with entrepreneurs and academics to create innovative solutions
to some of the world’s most significant challenges in healthcare and
technology. For more information, please visit www.fprimecapital.com.