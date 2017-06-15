 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
BoneSupport Preps for $62 Million IPO



6/15/2017 7:24:53 AM

BoneSupport said this week that it’s planning to float an initial public offering that would fetch roughly $62 million at the midpoint, not including an over-allotment option.

The Swedish company, which is developing the Cerament G injectable antibiotic-eluting bone graft substitute, said it plans to offer more than 18.5 million shares at $3.13 to $3.59 apiece (SEK 27 to SEK 31) on the NASDAQ Stockholm exchange, for total proceeds of $57.9 million to $66.4 million (SEK 500 million to SEK 574 million).

The proposed offering, which is set to price June 21, also includes a 2.8-million-share over-allotment worth another $8.7 million (SEK 75 million). Lund, Sweden-based BoneSupport said its investors have already agreed to acquire about $36 million (SEK 236 million) worth of shares in the flotation.

