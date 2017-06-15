 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Aziyo Biologics Banks Some Cash And Former Osiris (OSIR) Exec As Its New CEO



6/15/2017 7:16:03 AM

A few days ago, the small regenerative medicine company Aziyo Biologics reported to the SEC that it had raised $12 million, just as it was in the process of buying out a small, Georgia-based company called CorMatrix Cardiovascular.

The deal put together some very familiar faces in the regenerative medicine world with close ties to Osiris Therapeutics, one of the pioneers in regenerative medicine which has been struggling to restate several years of earnings — a struggle that spurred Nasdaq recently to kick the stock over to the Pink Sheets.

C. Randal Mills is one of the directors at Aziyo, according to their SEC filing.

