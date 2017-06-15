 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Drug That Creates A 'Real Sun-Tan' Could Prevent Cancer, Massachusetts General Hospital Reveals



6/15/2017 6:53:29 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The drug tricks the skin into producing the brown form of the pigment melanin in tests on skin samples and mice. Evidence suggests it will work even on redheads, who normally just burn in the sun.

The team at Massachusetts General Hospital hope their discovery could prevent skin cancer and even slow the appearance of ageing.

Read at BBC News


comments powered by Disqus
BBC News
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 