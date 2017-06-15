|
Theranos Catches a Break as Judge Sweeps Away a Dozen-Plus Class Action Suits
6/15/2017 6:31:35 AM
SAN FRANCISCO — Theranos Inc. seems to be slowly digging out from the pile of litigation that threatened to bury the company last year in the wake of damning reports about its technology.
On Tuesday, a federal judge in Arizona swept away most of the dozen-plus class action claims against the once-vaunted blood testing startup and former pharmacy partner Walgreens, brought on behalf of patients in that state and California who took Theranos tests.
U.S. District Judge Russel Holland definitively rejected conspiracy and medical battery claims advanced by lawyers for the proposed class at Keller Rohrback and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein.
