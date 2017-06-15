 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How Your Daily Cup Of Coffee Could Be Saving Your Liver, Journal of Hepatology Reveals



6/15/2017 6:25:37 AM

Coffee drinkers can always use one more reason to keep our habit humming, so how does preserving the function of a major organ sound? The organ is the all-important liver, filtration central for everything that goes into our bodies. And it seems coffee, and quite possibly tea, may protect the liver from prematurely hardening and scaring from the punishment we put it through.

