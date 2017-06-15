|
The First Regulation A+ IPO To The NYSE - Here's How They Made Their Success
6/15/2017 6:23:11 AM
Myomo Completes It’s IPO, The First Regulation A+ Offering To List On The NYSE
Myomo, a medical robotics maker based in Boston, MA, has successfully completed its historic Reg A+ IPO to the NYSE MKT. Shares began trading the morning of June 12th on the NYSE MKT under the ticker symbol "MYO."
Myomo completed its initial public offering (IPO) under SEC Regulation A+, raising $5.0 Million through the sale of 665,498 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $7.50 per share.
