Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): The Bear Case From A Bull

|
6/15/2017 6:16:57 AM
You probably couldn't describe me as a raging bull when it comes to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock, but I'm a bull nonetheless. With the healthcare giant's shares at all-time highs, I still think the stock will go even higher.
However, I can fully understand why some might not be so bullish on J&J. I can even see why some investors could be bearish on the stock. Here are three key arguments in a bear case against Johnson & Johnson that this bull admits could have some validity.
comments powered by