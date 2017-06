12 Careers for Life Scientists Outside of the Lab

12 Careers For Scientists Outside Of The Lab

NUMBER JOB AVERAGE SALARY RELATED JOBS 1 Technical Writing $69,850 Jobs 2 Business Analysis $81,760 Jobs 3 Biotechnology Sales $115,000 Jobs 4 Health Informatics $110,620 Jobs 5 Medical Science Liaison $129,104 Jobs 6 Competitive Industrial Intelligence $62,560 Jobs 7 FDA/Reviewer/Inspector $73,199 Jobs 8 CIA/DoD/DARPA $58,638 Jobs 9 QA/QC $48,525 Jobs 10 Regulatory Affairs $82,798 Jobs 11 Pharma/Biotech Marketing $66,473 Jobs 12 Business Dev. $96,487 Jobs

June 22, 2017By Mark Terry , BioSpace.com Breaking News StaffNot everyone who completes a life sciences PhD wants to continue working in a laboratory or in research. They may just have grown out of it, or found that the work isn’t what they thought it was, or that they still love science and would rather find a different way of making a living than conducting academic or commercial research.Others may find that, despite the years of education, the job market isn’t what it used to be., writing for, noted, “There is no question that traditional job opportunities for doctoral-trained life scientists are fewer in number and that they continue to disappear at alarming rates. Despite this troubling trend, most life sciences graduate programs steadfastly refuse to change or adjust their training programs to enable their graduates and postdoctoral fellows for non-traditional life sciences job opportunities.”Biopharma has an incredible need not only for people with higher degrees who understand technical materials, but those who can write as well. There are grants and all the documentation required by regulatory agencies that needs to be written. Be warned, though—if you don’t like writing, this isn’t the job for you. Makes sense, right?The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says thatof. A caveat to that number—that includes all levels of education and all fields, ranging from IT to engineering to business to life sciences. In biopharma, where the degree demands may be higher, the pay can often be higher.An example of a current job isforin Foster City, Calif. The individual would manage the company’s CMC team and the various financial filings it covers, including INDs, IMPD, BLA, and MAA filings.Financial analysts provide insight and guidance to business and individuals on making investment decisions. For people with life science backgrounds, this often means working with venture capital firms or investment banks. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says thewas. That’s probably completely understating the millions of dollars a successful venture capitalist can make through involvement with a successful biotech startup.There are also positions for business analysts within biopharma companies. An example isfor Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( REGN ) in Tarrytown, NY. This job is described as providing “functional and technical mapping and project execution support for commercial technology and data systems, manage requirements through training and enhancements/lifecycle of systems.”Many people with higher degrees find satisfaction as biopharmaceutical sales reps. If you’re not a “people person,” this probably isn’t right for you, but if you can tie your scientific interests into talking to people about a company’s products, this can be a lucrative area. According to the, theAn example isfor AstraZeneca ( AZN ) in San Diego. The position states that, “You will develop superior product and disease state knowledge and effectively educate and engage healthcare professionals in dialogue about clinical evidence, approved indications, and product efficacy/safety profiles to support on-label prescribing for Respiratory Biologics and appropriate patients.”Health informatics professionals use their knowledge of life sciences and healthcare, information systems, databases and IT security to make sense of the enormous amount of data available. Also called data science, although some sources feel they are distinct fields that overlaps. It’s ain biopharma.The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports thathad a, faster than average.An example isfor Novozymes ( NZYMb.CO ) in Davis, Calif. The job calls for analyzing next generation sequencing data and implementing bioinformatics software tools for the analysis and improvement of industrial microorganisms.This isas the highest-paying non-executive biopharma job in the U.S. Thedefines it as “a specific role within the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, CRO and other healthcare industries. MSLs have advanced scientific training and academic credentials consisting of a doctorate degree (PhD, PharmD, MD) in the life sciences. They concentrate on a specific Therapeutic Area (i.e. Oncology, Cardiology, CNS, Pulmonary, Hematology, Surgery, Women’s Health Care, etc) and disease state.”A survey byfound that an MSL is likelyAn example isfor AstraZeneca ( AZN ) in Delaware. The individual would provide medical and scientific support for the company’s oncology marketed products.This falls into market research analysts. These individuals study market conditions to evaluate the potential sales of a product or service.indicates thatfor AstraZeneca ( AZN ) in Gaithersburg, Md., is an example of this position. The person would “be responsible for generating actionable insights that materially impact the business. This broad role spans analytics, forecasting, sales and primary market research with considerable functional depth required.”These positions involved inspecting drug manufacturing facilities, following up on adverse reaction reports, and overseeing the regulatory processes involved in drug approvals.reports thatFDA jobs can be found at. An example is, whose responsibilities including monitoring the post market safety and effectiveness of medical devices and/or drug products. TheThere are job opportunities for life science PhDs in the Central Intelligence Agency, Department of Defense, and theFor example, theopen for a Technical Researcher in a variety of fields, including Applied Physics, Bioinformatics, Biology, Optics & Electrochemistry and others.DARPA offers fellowships as well as employment opportunities. Visit itsto find out more. The Department of Defense also hasThe biopharma industry has a huge need for specialists in quality control and quality assurance, monitoring manufacturing operations and ensuring the quality of the drugs that hit the market. According to, theAn example of a job infor Catalent Pharma Solutions ( CTLT ) in Madison, Wisconsin. This position manages the QC department and ensures that all QC systems are compliant with corporate and site procedures, as well as industry standards.Another related area is regulatory affairs, overseeing and managing all the regulatory filings within the U.S. and internationally for pharmaceutical companies.reports that SGEN Seattle Genetics ( ), located in Bothell, Wash., currently has a position open for. This individual prepares routine regulatory submissions, assesses the company’s global regulatory plans and prepares responses to various regulatory agencies.Viewed as a little broader than pharmaceutical sales positions, these jobs develop wider marketing strategies for biopharma products, including print, radio and TV ads, corporate communications and other approaches to marketing.indicated the DEPO Depomed ( ) has a job opening for anin Newark, Calif. This role calls for developing and implementing the company’s access programs with sales, brand marketing, Managed Care account team, and specialty pharmacy partners and vendors.Again, these positions can overlap with sales and marketing jobs, as well as medical liaison positions. Part of the job involves developing strategies for expanding business and identifying new markets and approaches to those markets.indicates that thein San Jose, Calif. currently has a job opening for a. The position will serve “as an overall client relationship manager and strategic business partner responsible for developing and expanding new business opportunities with customers.”There are undoubtedly numerous others, including PhDs willing to go to law school or pick up an MBA. There’s an old saw about PhDs having “learned more and more about less and less until they know everything about nothing.” But that attitude can limit job opportunities instead of expand them.Take the time, if you’re interested in working outside the laboratory, to make a list of your broader job skills—research, technical language, grant management, oral and written communication, time and project management, teaching, analytical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making. It may be more important to downplay the specifics of your degree and focus on your broader interests and abilities, and to indicate that you are looking for further challenges.Also, network—especially outside your technical network., writing for the, says, “The two most important lessons you will learn by searching for an alternative career is that there are several jobs available to you and other PhDs outside of academia. You do not have to do a postdoc or continue doing a postdoc. The key is that you must work to change your situation. In order to secure your ideal industry position, you must prepare yourself by gathering as much information about alternative career options for science graduates as possible.”