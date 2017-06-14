 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
FMI Triples Space With New HQ



6/14/2017

Medical device manufacturer FMI recently relocated to a new facility in Lincolnshire, giving the firm a workplace that is more than three times the space of its previous home in Elk Grove Village.

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 8, FMI, a subsidiary of Chicago-based Flexan LLC, and its 100 employees began operations out of the 70,000-square-foot building on Bond Street in Lincolnshire. The new building also leaves room for expansion at FMI, said Mike Hurias, vice president of sales and marketing.

Read at Chicago Tribune


