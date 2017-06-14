 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Israeli Biotech Firm Trying To Print Organs For Transplants



6/14/2017 6:42:24 AM

Israeli biotech firm CollPlant is trying to patent a technology that that could eventually lead to the three-dimensional printing of hearts, kidneys and other vital human tissues.

CollPlant, based in Ness Ziona, has filed a patent application in the United States for its “bio-ink” - made of a proprietary plant product that mimics the qualities of collagen, a protein responsible for the elasticity of human skin and other organs.

