Israeli Biotech Firm Trying To Print Organs For Transplants
6/14/2017 6:42:24 AM
Israeli biotech firm CollPlant is trying to patent a technology that that could eventually lead to the three-dimensional printing of hearts, kidneys and other vital human tissues.
CollPlant, based in Ness Ziona, has filed a patent application in the United States for its “bio-ink” - made of a proprietary plant product that mimics the qualities of collagen, a protein responsible for the elasticity of human skin and other organs.
