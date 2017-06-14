 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Anesthesia Firms Seek $131 Million in Damages in GE Healthcare (GE) Anesthesia Monopoly Case



6/14/2017 6:31:23 AM

A group of anesthesia businesses are seeking $131.4 million in trebled damages and $7.4 million in legal fees from GE Healthcare related to a previously won monopoly case.

The same group of anesthesia companies previously won $43.8 million in damages in a separate case in which a jury determined that GE had “acquired or maintained monopoly power by anticompetitive conduct within relative market,” according to court documents.

Plaintiffs in the case referenced the Clayton act saying the previous damages should be trebled and asked for an aggregate amount of $131.4 million in damages, according to court documents.

Read at MassDevice


