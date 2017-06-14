 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
After Bagging Patheon (PTHN) for $7.2 Billion, This Could be Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)'s New Target



6/14/2017 6:22:27 AM

After Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s recent acquisition of Patheon NV, forecasters are predicting that Thermo's insatiable buying binge isn't stopping anytime soon.

Average growth rates of Thermo Fisher remain positive, with Thermo reaping in 11.45% cash flow for fiscal 2016. But, as it continues to amass companies in the industry (inking almost 70 acquisitions throughout its history, according to FactSet), Thermo's growth may stagnate unless a larger-cap company falls onto its acquisition table.

Read at The Street.com


