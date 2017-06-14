|
Will Tesaro (TSRO) Be The Focus Of The Next Biotech Bidding War?
6/14/2017 6:17:08 AM
Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) is the latest biotech to see rumors swirl of potential mergers and acquisitions. On the heels of launching Zejula earlier this year, the company could fetch as much as $10 billion in a deal, according to industry watchers. Whether this company gets sold, and at what price, is anyone's guess, but given the company's run by Lonnie Moulder, a proven leader with one successful deal already under his belt, it wouldn't shock me if Tesaro's on the block.
