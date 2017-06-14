|
Why Drug Giants Like Merck & Co. (MRK) and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Scientists are Looking in the Toilet for New Cancer Treatments
6/14/2017 6:17:05 AM
Scientists seeking to supercharge advanced cancer drugs are looking in an unexpected place for inspiration: the toilet.
New research suggests a link between the trillions of bugs that inhabit the bowels and the effectiveness of immune therapies--drugs that tap the body’s defenses to fight tumors. That has spurred companies worldwide to start delving into patients’ stools in search of a better understanding of microbes in the digestive system.
comments powered by