Obesity Linked To Chemical Substitutes Found In Food Containers? University of Iowa Study Reveals
6/14/2017 6:11:24 AM
The researchers at University of Iowa conducted a new study, which examined the existence of a link between food container chemical substitutes and obesity.
The study suggests that the combination of common chemicals used to manufacture plastic water bottles, food containers, and other consumer products "do not contribute to obesity to the extent of the chemical it's replacing."
