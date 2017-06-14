|
Aspen Pharmacare, Pfizer (PFE) and Roche (RHHBY) Investigated For Excessive Cancer Drug Pricing In South Africa
6/14/2017 6:10:23 AM
South Africa's competition watchdog has launched an investigation into three drug companies accused of over-charging for cancer medicines, the agency's chief said on Tuesday.
Tembinkosi Bonakele, head of the Competition Commission, said the agency would investigate Aspen Pharmacare, Africa's biggest generic drug maker, U.S. company Pfizer and Swiss-based Roche Holding.
"Here we have a suspicion. We think that the reason is excessive pricing by the participants in the market. We have to investigate and bring people to book," Bonakele told a news conference.
